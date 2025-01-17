Fico offers Zelensky to meet during Davos Forum on January 21

PRAGUE, January 17. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico offered Vladimir Zelensky to meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 to discuss the future relations between the two countries, he said after the phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"During the meeting, I told the German chancellor that we have been offering to hold a meeting with Zelensky on Tuesday evening in Davos, at the World Economic Forum, where both of us will be present, for several days already. Apart from the childish invitation to Kiev, Zelensky has not yet reacted to this proposal in any way. Our meeting in Davos could define the future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations," Fico said on social media.

Previously, Fico offered Zelensky to hold negotiations on Slovak territory close to the Ukrainian state border. According to the prime minister, "the meeting would create favorable conditions for an open discussion of gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through Ukrainian territory." In response, Zelensky offered Fico to come to Kiev himself on January 17.

On January 1, the gas transit from Russia to Europe through Ukrainian territory has been completely shut down over Ukraine’s refusal to prolong the agreement. Slovakia was also a recipient of this gas. Later, Fico said that the EU gas consultations that were supposed to take place on January 7 were disrupted due to the absence of the Ukrainian delegation.