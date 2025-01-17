Russia making every effort to solve energy crisis in Transnistria — ambassador to Moldova

TIRASPOL, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow is making efforts to solve the gas problem in Transnistria, but not everything depends on it, Russian ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, said at a meeting with journalists in Tiraspol.

"No one has abandoned Transnistria, no one has forgotten about it. The interests of our compatriots are an absolute priority. Moscow is dealing with the problem of the humanitarian crisis in Transnistria," the ambassador said.

He assured that all necessary efforts are being made to solve the gas problem in Transnistria. "But not everything depends on us. We expect that other parties will also approach this issue not as a political one, but as a humanitarian one, an issue of people's lives," the ambassador noted.

The ambassador also spoke in favor of restoring negotiations in the international "5+2" format on the Transnistrian settlement and direct dialogue between Tiraspol and Chisinau, noting that Russia is ready to be a mediator and strives to restore normal life in the region.

Russia expects that Chisinau will not hamper gas supplies, he said. The diplomat did not comment on the issue of Moldova's debt to Gazprom, explaining that the dispute should be resolved by economic entities.

Ozerov noted that economic ties between Transnistria, which is an industrial region with high-quality products, and Russia should be restored and this interaction is of a historical nature.

The ambassador noted with satisfaction the failure of the West in its attempts to "isolate and strangle" Russia. He praised the Russian communities, which showed unity both in conditions of the pandemic and amid the reduction of the number of employees of Russian embassies to a minimum.

"Over the past year or two, many serious problems have been resolved. <...> We will continue to support both Transnistria as a whole and the union of Russian communities," Ozerov said.

Energy crisis

Gas supplies to Moldova were halted in early January after Kiev had banned the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and Chisinau had refused to settle the problem of debt for consumed gas, which the Russian side estimates at $709 million. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria does not have alternative sources of gas. In order to save money, central heating was turned off in the unrecognized republic, hot water supply to residential buildings was stopped, industrial enterprises were stopped, and rolling blackouts began. The population in the villages switched to heating with wood, in the cities people use electric heaters. The Moldovan State District Power Plant, located on the left bank of the Dniester, has been converted to coal, the reserves of which will last until the end of January or mid-February.

Earlier this week, the leader of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, flew to Moscow for negotiations and agreed on the resumption of gas supplies.