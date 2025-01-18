Full Israeli cabinet votes to endorse Gaza ceasefire, hostage-release deal — report

TEL AVIV, January 18. /TASS/. The full Israeli cabinet endorsed the deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages from the enclave, in a meeting that lasted about six hours, the Walla news website reported.

According to the report, the decision passed in a 24-8 vote. Ministers representing ultra-Orthodox parties left notes indicating how they were voting, as the agreement had not been approved before Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, which began at 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the deal had received a blessing from the Israeli security cabinet, which includes key ministers. The security cabinet’s meeting lasted 6 1/2 hours, the Ynet news website reported.

Also on Friday, the Israeli Justice Ministry published the names of 95 Palestinian prisoners who will walk free from Israeli prisons during the first phase of the deal in exchange for the release of hostages from Gaza. According to the ministry, the release of prisoners is scheduled after 4:00 p.m. on January 19. The names were published so that the Israelis that suffered from their actions could petition Israel's High Court of Justice against their release.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that thanks to the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave.

He said the agreement would come into force on January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages. Israel responded by starting a military operation in Gaza with the purpose of dismantling Hamas’ military and political organization and bringing back all the hostages. According to the latest Israeli data, 98 hostages remain in Gaza.