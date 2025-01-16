{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

IN BRIEF: What is known about fire at oil depot in Voronezh Region after drone attack

A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing
© Official Telegram channel of Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev

VORONEZH, January 16. /TASS/. Dozens of units of equipment and two firefighting trains are working to extinguish burning reservoirs at an oil depot in the Liskinsky District of Russia’s border Voronezh Region after an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.

Consequences of the attack

- A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing.

- According to the governor, extinguishing efforts were initially hindered by the risk of additional attacks on the site.

- Currently, several dozen units of equipment and two firefighting trains are combating the fire at multiple reservoirs.

- Reinforcements have been dispatched from two neighboring regions to assist.

- Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.

-The regional governor assured that the fire would not affect fuel product availability in the Voronezh Region.

- Gusev also stated that there is no immediate threat to residents due to the fire.

Report by the Defense Ministry

- Overnight, air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 27 Ukrainian UAVs across four Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense reported.

- The military agency confirmed that 15 drones were intercepted over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three over the Tambov Region, and two over the Kursk Region.

Aftermath in other regions

- In the Tambov Region, drone debris partially damaged the roof of a residential building.

Russian forces improve positions in Petropavlovka in Kharkov Region
Our military’s precision strikes wipe out several enemy fortified emplacements in the northern and northwestern part of the settlement," military expert Andrey Marochko said
As EU president, Poland aims to speed up Ukraine’s accession process — Polish leader
Donald Tusk said that Warsaw, on its part, was not planning to name any additional preconditions for Kiev
Putin to meet with visiting president of Central African Republic
The parties plan to discuss the current state of and the prospects for political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
Russian government agency, companies hit by new US sanctions
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on sixteen nationals of Russia, Turkey and Germany
Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine
TASS has put together the Russian foreign minister’s key statement
NATO's buildup in Arctic to fan tensions in region — Russian ambassador to Norway
"The main problems of the Arctic region are found in the non-military field," Nikolay Korchunov stressed
Armenia interested in maintaining relations with Russia at high level — defense minister
"We have not even officially withdrawn from the CSTO, although de facto we do not participate in it," Suren Papikyan said at a news conference
Ukrainian soldiers execute wounded comrades due to lack of evacuation chances — expert
According to Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to halt the Russian advance by sending lightly armed infantry into combat without the support of heavy weaponry or artillery
Only Putin, Trump can settle Ukrainian crisis — senior Slovak MP
Andrej Danko drew a parallel between the current situation and the end of the Cold War, which, in his words, was ended by President of the former Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan
Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official
The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, Alexander Volfovich pointed out
Release of hostages, troop withdrawal to begin during phase one of Gaza ceasefire — Biden
Phase one "ncludes a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," the president said
Iran bans Motorola phones following deadly explosions in Lebanon — media
Many online retailers have already removed the devices from their product listings or changed their status to "out of stock," the website notes
Armenia sees CSTO membership suspension as right call at this point — defense minister
Suren Papikyan said that Yerevan's "position and attitude remain legitimate and based on Armenia’s interests"
Putin, Trump will settle Ukrainian crisis in 2025 — senior Slovak MP
"I pray to God for this because this situation is bad for us, for you and for all the rest," Andrej Danko said
Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee
Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, Marco Rubio said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get"
Unresolved issues remain in Gaza ceasefire deal — Netanyahu’s office
The prime minister’s office noted that Hamas had dropped its demand to review the map of troop deployments in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border
Russia ready to supply oil and LNG to Vietnam — communique
The Vietsovpetro joint venture, based in the southern Vietnamese city of Vung Tau, remains the flagship of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the fuel and energy sector
Size of Ukranian army stands at 880,000 troops — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to deploy a foreign contingent needs further study
Satellite images show that Russia’s Lake Baikal remains without solid ice cover
"It’s been a warm winter in Baikal, as observed from space," Roscosmos said in comments to its posted pictures
Scholz reiterated his public statements on Ukraine in phone talks with Putin, Lavrov says
The German Chancellor did not say a word about root causes of the conflict, the Russian language and the rights of Russians
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Russia boosts output of especially needed weaponry under 2025 plan — Medvedev
Developing hi-tech weapons is a top priority task, the politician stressed
Russia had record high rice, soybean harvest in 2024 — ministry
Production of potatoes declined in 2024 due to adverse weather conditions, but the preliminary data reveal that 7.2 mln metric tons were gathered in the organized sector, the ministry added
Russia to start construction of 15 MW research reactor in Vietnam in 2027
According to Alexey Likhachev, "the feasibility study stage is currently underway, a contract has been signed, work is underway"
Trump's plans to remake US aimed at changing strategic landscape — Russian ex-ambassador
Anatoly Antonov went on to say that increased US military presence in the Arctic region would necessitate a proper response from Russia
Venezuela continues rapprochement with BRICS countries — Maduro
"I am thankful for the BRICS countries’ support for Venezuela’s accession to this association of the future," the president said
Zelensky doing harm to Eastern European countries — senior Slovak MP
Vladimir Zelensky "has learnt to play a political theater and he abuses the issue of gas supplies", "this is harmful for the entire European Union," Andrej Danko said
Velikaya Novosyolka's liberation paves way to assault Zaporozhye from east — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the remaining units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka are essentially on an island
Two NATO ships enter Gulf of Finland — media
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference following a Helsinki summit of NATO’s Baltic member states that the bloc was launching a mission dubbed Baltic Sentry in the Baltic Sea, aimed at protecting underwater infrastructure
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Opposition submits motion of no confidence in Fico government to Slovak parliament
According to the portal, the National Council’s leadership now has seven days to convene a session to hold a vote of confidence in the current cabinet
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Over 2,400 Russian soldiers returned home in 30 POW swaps with Ukraine
In 2024, there were ten exchanges, with 1,266 servicemen being back home
Transnistria to receive gas from Russia as humanitarian aid, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, talks on the resumption of gas supplies were initiated "in collaboration with Russia", and the negotiations were held at the Russian Energy Ministry’s level
UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says
Oleg Karpovich dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting
Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find
Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya
Russia strikes power infrastructure across Ukraine
Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said the strikes targeted gas infrastructure and power facilities
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Russia adapted to life under sanctions, prime minister says
Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue to "do all that is necessary to stabilize the dynamics of the economy and restore investment activity"
Hamas gives mediators its consent to Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages — report
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to hold a news conference in Doha soon
Trump says Israeli hostages held by Hamas to be freed soon
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's state-run Kan radio reported that Hamas had approved a Gaza deal
Netanyahu thanks Trump, Biden for help in securing hostage release deal
The sides also agreed to meet in Washington soon to discuss the situation around Gaza and other important issues
Kremlin aide points to possible collapse of Moldova due to its anti-Russia line
Within Russia’s global interests the protection and prosperity of its nationals and fellow citizens across the world is the country’s top priority, Nikolay Patrushev added
Armenia main beneficiary of EAEU membership — Russian official
Asked whether some other country could take Armenia’s place in the Eurasian Economic Union, Alexey Overchuk called the question incorrect
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Press review: Kiev hopes Trump supports its proposals and Russia backs Panama's neutrality
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 14th
Russian troops liberate Ukrainka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Iranian experts defuse bomb at nuclear facility, says vice president
A large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, 2024
Ukrainian military commanders lose grip on situation near Krasnoarmeysk — journalist
Yury Butusov went on to say that Ukrainian infantry is sustaining significant losses in an apparent attempt to slow down Russian troops
Hamas hands over draft Gaza ceasefire deal to mediators — statement
The movement stressed that it was guided by "the principles of responsibility before the Palestinian people in Gaza"
Signing of charter with US deepens cooperation with Pentagon — Armenian Defense Minister
The charter on strategic partnership was signed during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington
Armenia, Russia agree to reduce Yerevan’s debt by cost of unshipped weapons
Previously, Yerevan said that it had not yet received weapons it had already paid for, but that it was ready to resolve the issue in good faith
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive
Alexander Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Annual inflation in Russia registered at 9.86% as of January 13 — ministry
Meanwhile, inflation on the consumer market equaled 0.67% from January 1 to 13, 2025
Foreign special services become active ahead of Belarusian election — Security Council
According to Alexander Volfovich, in order to impact the election campaign, the US and its allies continue to promote a comprehensive strategy, putting pressure on Belarus in the international legal, political, economic and other spheres
US must not allow its relations with Russia to escalate into wars — incoming CIA chief
John Ratcliffe said that "Russia is increasingly cooperating with other adversaries to continue the war in Ukraine and amplify threats to American interests"
Calls in support of Kiev are outgoing US administration’s 'posthumous manifesto' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that such a policy was being pursued by the US to deter rivals
Kremlin considers countermeasures to US sanctions against Russia's energy sector
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would take measures to minimize the consequences of these sanctions
Nominee for US secretary of state says Ukraine settlement will require concessions
"In order to achieve objectives like the one that needs to occur in Ukraine, it is important for everyone to be realistic", Marco Rubio, US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, said
Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region
Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry specified
Slovakia will never approve of termination of Russian gas transit to Europe — MP
We hope that gas transit via Ukraine will resume, Marian Kery, head of the Slovak parliamentary committee on international affairs, said
Hamas puts forward new demands on Gaza, Israel opposes them — Ynet citing source
The new demands differ from maps that have already been approved by the Israeli government and US mediators, a high-ranking Israeli official said
Russian schoolgirls break into Billboard top-10 with 'Sigma Boy' track
"Sigma Boy" is seventh in the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Prudent, pragmatic man in charge of Russia — senior Slovak MP
"The United States will soon be governed by a businessman who openly says he will handle Panama and Greenland," Andrej Danko also noted
Russia-Iran partnership treaty to let signatories resist US sanctions — Iranian expert
"The treaty is a unique opportunity for deepening relations between the two countries," Professor Ruhollah Modabber noted
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions this night
Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel
Ukraine unable to push Russian troops back to earlier positions — US diplomat
"There's a size differential here that's important," Marco Rubio added
AliExpress fully restores platform operations in Russia
Problems in operations of AliExpress were observed in Russia on Wednesday
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Russian forces straighten 6 km frontline near Kremennaya in LPR, expert says
Near Kremennaya, Russian forces also captured one of enemy positions, Andrey Marochko said
FACTBOX: What we know about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest
He is being charged with organizing and leading an insurrection
Tanker Eventin to remain in German waters for customs assessment — government spokesman
The Eventin was towed by German ships to an anchorage about 5 kilometers off the port of Sassnitz in the Baltic island of Rugen on January 10
DPR head says Ukraine plays down liberation of Kurakhovo
Denis Pushilin also said it was not possible to "get the enemy" as they used concrete for their fortifications, while industrial sites allowed them to hold the settlement for a long time
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The yuan lost three kopecks over the day to 13.9 rubles
Kremlin urges patience regarding North Korean leader’s visit to Russia
"As soon as we have any specific information about another summit, we will let you know," Dmitry Peskov said
Judge in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region puts captured Colombian mercenary under arrest
"Case files examined by the judge show that the foreign citizen illegally crossed the Russian Federation’s border and took part in military action on the Kursk Region’s territory," the region’s judicial press service said
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
China hopes for cooperation with Trump to stabilize bilateral relations — embassy
"We hope that the new US government will make the right choice and work with China to maintain the hard-won stabilization momentum of China-US relations, lay a good foundation for the future development of China-US relations," spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States Liu Pengyu said
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 102.81 rubles for January 15
The official euro rate was lowered by fifteen kopecks to 106.0971 rubles
Politician accuses Zelensky of working to make West’s minions out of Ukrainians
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the higher-ups in Kiev are trying to build a new nation, which in reality will just be a "nation of acolytes of the collective West, white slaves, mankurts that do not remember their history, barbarians that do not recognize any culture, sadists that destroy their own people"
At least ten killed in Israeli strike on Gaza city — TV
Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a four-story residential house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the city of Gaza in the north of the enclave in the early hours on Thursday, Al Mayadeen reports
Black box data from crashed Azerbaijani airliner contradicts earlier media reports
"At this stage, there’s no need to create a media frenzy by relying on information that, for the most part, is not supported by the data from the black boxes," the Russian foreign minister added
Houthis claim to attack US aircraft carrier using cruise missiles, drones
According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation was carried out when the US ships were trying to attack Yemen
Biden boasts of mobilizing 50 nations to fight in proxy war against Russia — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew some historical parallels
Macron, Zelensky don’t serve their countries any longer — senior Slovak MP
They cannot simply replace one fuel by another and stop using fuel that once was used at a nuclear plant, "this as the West’s hypocrisy and insincerity because they want to preserve their social welfare level", "Macron and Zelensky do not serve their countries," Andrej Danko said
Taiwan registers 10 Chinese aircraft approaching island
Six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern air defense identification zone
Deployment of European troops in Ukraine prone with Russia-US conflict — FT
Сolumnist Samuel Charap said that Donald Trump is likely to try to disengage the United States from European security affairs, but, eventually, Washington may become potentially embroiled in a new conflict
South Korean law enforcement agents place president under arrest
Yoon is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order
Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official
Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, Dmitry Medvedev said
Ukrainian forces driven out of most positions in DPR’s Dzerzhinsk — source
According to the report, "several isolated zones of resistance consisting of troops that were left behind by the Ukrainian army continue to fight"
BRICS New Development Bank issues $845 mln Panda bond on interbank bond market
The New Development Bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 46,700 — health ministry
More than 110, 200 people being wounded
