IN BRIEF: What is known about fire at oil depot in Voronezh Region after drone attack

VORONEZH, January 16. /TASS/. Dozens of units of equipment and two firefighting trains are working to extinguish burning reservoirs at an oil depot in the Liskinsky District of Russia’s border Voronezh Region after an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.

Consequences of the attack

- A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing.

- According to the governor, extinguishing efforts were initially hindered by the risk of additional attacks on the site.

- Currently, several dozen units of equipment and two firefighting trains are combating the fire at multiple reservoirs.

- Reinforcements have been dispatched from two neighboring regions to assist.

- Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.

-The regional governor assured that the fire would not affect fuel product availability in the Voronezh Region.

- Gusev also stated that there is no immediate threat to residents due to the fire.

Report by the Defense Ministry

- Overnight, air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 27 Ukrainian UAVs across four Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense reported.

- The military agency confirmed that 15 drones were intercepted over the Belgorod Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three over the Tambov Region, and two over the Kursk Region.

Aftermath in other regions

- In the Tambov Region, drone debris partially damaged the roof of a residential building.