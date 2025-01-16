MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is governed by a very sensible and pragmatic person - President Vladimir Putin, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Andrej Danko, told TASS.

"No normal person, whether in the West or in Russia, would ever want war. The problem is that conflict serves as a certain tool of tension that can escalate into armed confrontation. It is hard for me to assess how all this will develop at the local level," Danko said. "Thank God that Russia is led by a very sensible and pragmatic person, President Putin," he added.

"The United States will soon be governed by a businessman who openly says he will handle Panama and Greenland," the official noted. "Therefore, it is very important that [US President-elect Donald] Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin reach an agreement. Nothing will change, and nothing will happen without agreements between such politicians," Danko concluded.