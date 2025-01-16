Polish politician sees Europe on cusp of fragmenting

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Europe could soon see some major institutional changes, with new groups and alliances potentially being formed that create an entirely different political landscape on the continent, said Karol Nawrocki, a Polish presidential candidate supported by the country’s main opposition party, the Law and Justice (PiS).

"In my view, at this point it cannot be guaranteed that Europe will continue to exist in its present form, as a community of countries that are moving in the same direction," Nawrocki was quoted as saying by the 300polityka.pl news portal.

"Even as we speak, certain countries to the south of Central Europe are forming alliances which have their eyes on different things, which are guided by priorities and goals that are totally different from ours," he added.

Previously, Nawrocki said Ukraine must not be allowed to join Euro-Atlantic formats and organizations as long as its authorities fail to properly bury and honor the memory of victims of the 1943-1944 Volyn massacre of Poles, committed by Ukrainian nationalists.

Poland’s presidential election is scheduled for May 18. Opinion polls indicate that Nawrocki is likely to be the main rival of the ruling Civic Coalition’s candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski.