Houthis say they attacked targets in Israel’s Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Eilat

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered strike on targets in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and Eilat, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the Houthi missile troops "conducted a military operation and attacked critical targets of the Israeli enemy" in the city of Eilat in southern Israel with the use of three cruise missiles.

Apart from that, the rebels attacked targets in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with the use of four drones, he added.

After Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned that the Houthis will resume strikes on Israeli territory and merchant ships if Israel pulls out of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. "Military operations in support of the Palestinian people will continue" until the agreement comes into effect, he said.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have stages numerous missile and drone attacks on Israel, with most of them being repelled by the Israel air defenses.