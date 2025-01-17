Iran, Russia can cooperate without regard for other countries — Iranian president

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iran and Russia are capable of building mutually beneficial cooperation without regard for other countries and without listening to advice from overseas, the President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian said after signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Tehran.

"We are convinced that we can cooperate in the region without any outside influence. We have good neighbors with great potential. We can say that we will not need to listen to the advice of overseas countries. I am very glad to be here, and I am sure that we have good prospects," the Iranian President said.

"I would like to once again thank my dear colleague, the Russian President, for his hospitality, for the fact that [we] have developed good relations with the brotherly people of the Russian Federation," he noted. The Iranian President also stated that it is unacceptable for the West to act from a position of strength in relations with other countries, trying to impose its will on them.