Netanyahu secretly hints to his allies Gaza war could resume — WaPo

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secretly promised his government that hostilities in the Gaza Strip could resume after the first phase of a hostage release agreement, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

According to them, Netanyahu has promised allies on his far-right flank, "behind closed doors," that the war could resume after the initial stage which should see the release of 33 hostages in exchange for the freeing of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Such a move could be made to keep the government united and prevent challengers from bringing it down.

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office confirmed that the Gaza ceasefire agreement was signed in Doha by Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas, the United States, and Qatar on January 16.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. The accord is due to take effect on Sunday, January 19.

During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly, and wounded civilians in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers. Also, Israel will withdraw its troops to areas no more than 700 meters inside its border with Gaza. Details of the second and third stages of the agreement, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, will be discussed during the implementation of phase one.