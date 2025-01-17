589 foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine now on international wanted list

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. More than 580 foreign mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces have been placed on the international wanted list, the Russian Investigative Committee informed TASS.

"A total of 845 foreign citizens from 55 countries are implicated in the criminal case, with 589 mercenaries now on the international wanted list. Thus far, 86 cases have been investigated, and 49 convictions secured," the report stated.

The ministry highlighted that recently 31 additional individuals from 14 countries - including the US, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Argentina, and others - had been prosecuted for mercenary activities. For instance, the investigation into US national Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who has been charged in absentia, has been concluded.

The inquiry revealed that Ashton-Cirillo participated in hostilities on Ukraine’s behalf and subsequently spread false narratives about the Russian military. She is now listed as internationally wanted and has been arrested in absentia. Additionally, the Investigative Committee noted that proceedings are ongoing against Colombian citizen Pablo Puentes Borges, who was captured in the Kursk Region.