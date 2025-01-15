MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Kiev's plans to exhume the remains of Soviet war heroes reflect its true nature, while the West chooses to look the other way at such actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the exhumation of the remains of a Great Patriotic War hero, this is, unfortunately, the reality of Ukraine under the Kiev regime, where they exhume the remains of war heroes and glorify Nazis and their collaborators in every way possible," Peskov said. The spokesman emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions." "To our regret, the curators of the Kiev regime, the countries of Western Europe, constantly turn a blind eye to this," he added.

Moving the Hill of Glory memorial complex

Earlier, the Ukrainian Zakhid.net website reported that the executive committee of the Lvov city council had authorized the relocation of the Hill of Glory memorial complex. To do this, the remains of Soviet soldiers, including scout Nikolay Kuznetsov, need to be exhumed and then reburied in the new location.

Nikolay Kuznetsov was a Soviet intelligence officer who operated behind enemy lines during the Great Patriotic War. Using the alias of a German officer, Paul Siebert, and documents identifying him as an employee of the secret German police, he conducted intelligence activities in Rovno. In March 1944, he was killed in a battle with the Banderites. He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and his ashes were buried on the Hill of Glory in Lvov in July 1960.