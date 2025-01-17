New Russia-Iran accord to focus on security, defense — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement set to be signed by Russia and Iran will cover security and defense, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali revealed in an interview with TASS.

"The development of our cooperation in defense and security is nothing new, and these relations have been maintained for decades," the Iranian diplomat said. "I can say with confidence that these relations are not aimed at any third country but rather contribute to security and stability in the region," he stressed.

Commenting on the new strategic agreement, Jalali stated that it also includes efforts to strengthen this cooperation. "Just as Iran and Russia have collaborated in recent years, they will continue to enhance this aspect of cooperation to preserve their security, independence, and sovereignty," he emphasized.

According to the ambassador, as large and independent nations, Iran and Russia "play a crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the surrounding region."

On January 14, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia and Iran would sign the strategic partnership agreement following talks between the two presidents on January 17. According to the Russian presidential spokesperson, Moscow places great significance on the treaty’s signing. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the pact would not establish a defensive alliance.