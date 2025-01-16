Russia’s National Wealth Fund volume reaches $116.04 bln as of January 1

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The volume of the National Wealth Fund as of January 1, 2025, amounted to 11.88 trillion rubles ($116.04 bln), or 6.2% of the GDP projected for 2024, according to the Russian Finance Ministry's website.

The volume of liquid assets of the Fund as of January 1 amounted to 3.81 trillion rubles (2% of the GDP projected for 2024), which is equivalent to $37.47 bln.

At the same time, the Russian Finance Ministry sold 55.49 bln yuan and 58.96 tons of gold from the National Wealth Fund in December 2024to finance the deficit of the Russian federal budget.

"In December 2024, part of the National Wealth Fund funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia in the amount of 55,488.4 mln Chinese yuan and 58,957.0 kg of gold in impersonal form were sold for 1,300,000.0 mln rubles. The proceeds were credited to a single account of the federal budget for the purpose of financing its deficit," the ministry said.