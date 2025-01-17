Putin assesses Yerevan's steps in relations with EU in conversation with Pashinyan

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, offered his explanations concerning Yerevan's EU aspirations. The Russian leader gave his assessment of what was happening, the Kremlin press service said.

"Nikol Pashinyan explained the situation related to Yerevan's recent steps in the context of relations with the European Union. The Russian leader gave relevant comments and assessments," the statement reads.

According to the report, the sides mentioned "tangible practical benefits of joint work within the EAEU framework, including those for Armenia's economy."

Earlier, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution to start the EU accession process. Pashinyan argued that it would not mean Yerevan's automatic accession to the community, as this issue required a discussion and a referendum.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk explained that Russia considered Armenia's discussion of the EU accession bill as the beginning of the country's pullout from the EAEU, as accession to the EU would be incompatible with its membership of the Eurasian Economic Union. At the same time, he noted, Yerevan was the main beneficiary of EAEU membership.