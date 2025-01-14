MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The status of Donbass and Novorossiya cannot be discussed - these territories became part of Russia by the will of their inhabitants, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with KP.RU.

"This is not even up for discussion," he said, commenting on the words of some American politicians that Russia will not give up the territories that became part of it under any circumstances. "The territories once ruled by Kiev became part of Russia on the basis of the expression of the will of the people in accordance with international law, the laws of the Russian Federation and the legislation of these regions," he added.

Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, "which are an integral part of the country in accordance with the Constitution".