MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian forces in the special military operation zone are advancing in "dozens of directions," and scores of people are voluntarily signing up for the military, so there is no need to hold another mobilization wave, State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov told TASS.

"Naturally, as of now, there is no need to hold a new mobilization wave. We continue with the special military operation, and it is progressing successfully, we are advancing in dozens of directions every day," he said. According to Kartapolov, the Russian Armed Forces are fully supplying the group in the special operation zone with everything necessary, including military personnel. "Daily, we have about 1,000 individuals voluntarily coming to military commissions to sign a contract," the lawmaker added.

Earlier, Kartapolov’s first deputy in the Defense Committee Andrey Zhuravlyov in a conversation with the Abzats internet media outlet noted that it is necessary to prepare the country’s men to defend their nation. A number of Telegram channels interpreted this remark as meaning that a new mobilization wave was coming.

"Zhuravlyov was talking about something else. He was saying that we all must be ready for what the future might hold, and it might hold anything. We clearly see what Europe is doing, it is actively switching to a war-time mode. We see what the future administration of Mr. Trump is doing, there are already calls to make Greenland and Canada part of the US. The world has changed and now it is indeed necessary to be ready for anything, which means, as the president noted yesterday at a meeting of the Pobeda organizing committee, that each one of us personally must do everything to keep our country strong, our army powerful, and our country the happiest," Kartapolov concluded.