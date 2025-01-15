Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find

LUGANSK, January 15. /TASS/. Russian troops discovered bones and body parts belonging to Ukrainian service members after taking a Ukrainian position near the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops advancing near Kremennaya seized a position of the Ukrainian military, which provided a wider view of the area. Notably, multiple skeletal remains and fragments of Ukrainian militants’ bodies were discovered at the site, showing that Ukrainian forces had not carried out evacuation operations there for quite a while," he said.

Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya. Russian forces wiped out about 40 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment in the past few days.