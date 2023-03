MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Best-Motors is holding talks on supplies of Iran Khodro cars to Russia, the strategic development director of the Russian dealer told TASS on Monday.

"We are holding negotiations," Evgeny Chizhov said, answering the question whether the company plans to supply Iran Khodro cars.

Best-Motors is also in talks with one more Iranian automaker on deliveries to the Russian market, he added.