OSCE member states must define concept of indivisible security — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that OSCE member states must define the conceptual framework regarding indivisible security and make it clear whether they want to follow their previous obligations.

"It is time [for OSCE states] to decide upon the conceptual framework [regarding the issue of indivisible security], what they mean by it exactly and whether they are committed to it, whether they feel obligated to fulfill what they signed, or if the concept has changed already," she said, speaking on TV Wednesday.

She noted that this offer was previously made to the Organization member states by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about this issue exactly, but in a diplomatic language, when he sent an address to the OSCE member states containing a question and a request, an insistent call to define what they mean under 'indivisible security,' and not in a philosophical and theoretical sense, but based on the documents they themselves signed," Zakharova continued.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is expecting a clear response to this request. She added that this aspect is necessary for substantive dialogue with the West.

"We're looking for a response; we see some outbursts of informational activity, someone trying to make comments at a microphone, but we would like to receive a clear explanation," the diplomat concluded.

Previously, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said that Moscow is expecting a response from Western OSCE member states to the Russian request about the understanding of the principle of indivisible security, not in the collective, but in the national sense.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on security measures with the US and NATO. Russia is also expecting a prompt response to Sergey Lavrov's request on the issue of indivisible security, sent to Foreign Ministers of the US, Canada and a number of European states on January 28.