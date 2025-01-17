LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. The British authorities’ provocative designs concerning Ukraine are fraught with new rounds of escalation and push the country into the abyss, the Russian embassy in London told TASS, when asked for a comment on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Keir Starmer's January 16 ‘solidarity visit’ to Ukraine was a desperate attempt by the British handlers to keep the agonizing Kiev regime afloat. The content of statements and official documents testifies to the new highly provocative British plans with regard to that country, including the establishment of military bases on its territory and assistance in the development of long-range weapons. This is fraught with the risk of another round of escalation. Discussions are continuing about the deployment in Ukraine in one form or another of a contingent from Britain as part of a certain all-Western corps of occupation with unclear goals and tasks," the embassy said.

The Russian diplomats also pointed out that the British establishment, "which did not allow Kiev to end the conflict in the spring of 2022, remains true to itself and continues to push that country into the abyss."