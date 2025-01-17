Iranian president arrives on official visit in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The flight carrying the Iranian leader landed at Vnukovo Airport at about 10:17 a.m. Moscow time (7:17 a.m. GMT).

Pezeshkian is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after which the two presidents will sign an agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and his delegation met the Iranian president at the airport. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Head of the State Protocol Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Igor Bogdashev were also on the delegation.