Trump expects to meet with Xi Jinping soon — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump expressed hope for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon during a phone call, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

"Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his congratulations [on his victory in the US presidential election]; he said that he values his great relations with the president, hopes for a continuation of the dialogue and expects to meet with President Xi Jinping soon," the Foreign Ministry said.

Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng will depart to the United States as Xi Jinping’s special representative to take part in Trump’s inauguration ceremony.