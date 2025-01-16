West accuses Russia of damaging Baltic infrastructure to curb oil exports — MFA

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The West’s accusations that Russia allegedly damaged the undersea cables in the Baltic Sea are a play to curb Russian oil exports, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"The real goal of all this is to limit Russian oil exports by any means possible. Simultaneously, they are trying to create the preconditions for introducing arbitrary restrictions on international shipping in the Baltic Sea in light of the notorious speculation about turning it into an ‘internal sea’ of NATO," Zakharova said.

"The Westerners care about the interests of end consumers of energy resources only in words, but in reality, they continue to undermine global energy security," she added.

According to her, the West is using similar double standard tactics in the situation with Kiev's attacks on a compressor station in the Krasnodar region.

"This station ensures the supply of gas via the TurkStream pipeline. Does the EU understand what is unfolding before the eyes of the entire world community?" the diplomat wondered.

"Why don’t they rein Kiev in, or themselves for that matter? The Kiev regime is threatening the functioning of the infrastructure that ensures the flow of Russian gas to specific countries - members of the EU. But Brussels is in no hurry to do this. It is much more interesting to spin narratives about the telecommunications cable." Zakharova said calling the West's stance "fantastic hypocrisy."