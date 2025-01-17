Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Palestinian Authority, US to monitor Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO, January 17. /TASS/. The Gaza ceasefire will be monitored by representatives of Egypt, Israel, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the United States, the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel said.

According to the TV channel’s sources, representatives of these countries will be commissioned to the ceasefire monitoring center that has been set up in Egypt "to ensure effective coordination between participants and control over the implementation of the Gaza deal terms."

The decision to set up the center was made after a meeting between the Egyptian, Israeli, Qatari, Palestinian, and US delegations in Cairo. The talks were held "in a positive atmosphere" and "demonstrated consensus among their participants," Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya said.

The mediators’ plans to set up a Gaza ceasefire monitoring center were announced by the Egyptian foreign ministry on Friday evening.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

The agreement will come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly and the wounded in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers.

On January 17, the Israeli war cabinet approved the Gaza deal and recommended the country’s government endorse it.