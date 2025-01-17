Gaza ceasefire monitoring center to be established in Cairo — Egyptian foreign ministry

CAIRO, January 17. /TASS/. A Gaza ceasefire monitoring center has been set up in the Egyptian capital city, the Egyptian foreign ministry said after Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty’s talks with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

"Among other things, the sides discussed the beginning of work on a [Gaza ceasefire] monitoring center, which will be headquartered in Cairo," it said, giving no further details.

The two top diplomats stressed the importance of the implementation of the Gaza deal by all of its parties without any delays and thanked each other for "close coordination" between their countries, adding that the United States also played a huge role, helping "stop the bloodshed in Gaza."

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

The agreement will come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly and the wounded in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers.

On January 17, the Israeli war cabinet approved the Gaza deal and recommended the country’s government endorse it.