Russia, Iran to implement scientific and technical projects — treaty

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Tehran, signed by the presidents of the two countries in the Kremlin, provides for the implementation of joint scientific and technical projects by the two countries.

"The contracting parties promote the development and strengthening of long-term and constructive ties in the field of higher education, science, technology, innovation, implement joint scientific and technical projects, encourage the establishment and development of direct contacts between interested educational and scientific institutions," says the document, the text of which was published by the Kremlin press service.

The agreement also provides for the development of partnerships between universities of the two countries, strengthening scientific and pedagogical exchanges, and holding scientific conferences. The agreement also contains a clause on mutual assistance in the study of the languages and cultures of the parties.