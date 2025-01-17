'No one has abandoned Transnistria,' Russian envoy to Moldova says

TIRASPOL, January 17. /TASS/. Transnistria is not all alone, as Moscow is making every effort to solve the gas problem, but the situation is tricky, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said at a meeting with journalists in Tiraspol.

"No one has abandoned Transnistria, no one has forgotten it. The interests of our compatriots are an absolute priority for us. Moscow is dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Transnistria," the ambassador said.

He assured that all necessary efforts are being made to address the gas crisis in Transnistria. "However, not everything depends on us," he added. "We expect other parties to approach this issue not as a political one, but as a humanitarian matter, a matter of people's lives," the ambassador remarked.