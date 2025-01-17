UN chief appoints special coordinator for Middle East peace process ad interim

UNITED NATIONS, January 17. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) ad interim, the office of the UN chief said.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the designation of Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative of the Secretary-General to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority (UNSCO) ad interim," it said, adding that she will succeed Tor Wennesland of Norway.

Concurrently, Kaag will continue to act as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2720 of 2023.

She was Dutch minister of foreign trade and development in 2017-2021, foreign minister in 2021, and deputy prime minister and finance minister in 2022-2024.