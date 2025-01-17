Russia favors settlement in Syria, to continue supporting its people — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia remains committed to a comprehensive settlement in Syria and is ready to continue supporting the Syrian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow.

"While discussing the latest developments in Syria, we emphasized that Russia was and remains committed to a comprehensive settlement in this country based on respect for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Putin stressed.

He added that Russia is ready to "continue supporting the Syrian people in stabilizing the situation, providing urgent humanitarian aid and launching full-scale post-conflict reconstruction efforts."