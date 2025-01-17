Romanian Defense Ministry says wreckage of allegedly Russian drone found inside country

BUCHAREST, January 17. /TASS/. The Romanian Defense Ministry said fragments of what it alleged was a Russian drone were found in Tulcea County.

"A search across the territory revealed two zones where fragments of a Russian-made Geran 1/2 drone fell," it said in a statement. "One of is between the settlements of Ceatalchioi and Tudor Vladimirescu, while the other is south of Chilia Veche. "The fall of the drone's debris did not damage the infrastructure, and no material damage was reported."

The ministry previously said that on the morning of January 17 monitoring and tracking systems registered a violation of Romanian airspace near the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Tulcea County. To monitor the situation, two F-16 aircraft of the national air force were scrambled.