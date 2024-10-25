UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. Ukraine had not the slightest chance to make a gamble into Russia’s Kursk Region without the West's support and satellite intelligence, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

"I must tell you that without the support of the West, Ukraine did not have the slightest chance to carry out this gamble, because Ukraine, which does not have a single satellite, had full intelligence satellite information. Foreign instructors were directly involved in these operations. The overwhelming majority of equipment and weapons used during this gamble were provided by Western curators and had stickers with the inscription of the origin of NATO countries or their allies," he said at a meeting on ‘Systematic Violations of International Humanitarian Law Committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Territory of Russia.