Dialogue on Ukraine with West possible only after arms shipment to Kiev cease — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A dialogue on settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with Western states would be possible under one precondition - if all arms shipments to the Kiev regime cease, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Tsargrad TV channel.

"For me, there is only indicator of seriousness of the West’s intentions: until their supplies of weapons and material aid for Ukrainian troops cease, there will be nothing to talk about but an escalation on their side," Zakharova believes.

According to the diplomat, if someone starts talking about some "displays of normality" from the collective West, while arms shipments to Ukraine continue, such talk about normality simply must not be believed.

"I do not see a single indication that anything could be discussed with any of them, while they keep sending weapons. They will keep cheating, like always," the diplomat explained. "Only a cessation of arms shipments - which includes everything, not only tanks, grenade crates and drones, but also procurement of all this from third countries for the Ukrainian forces."

The diplomat underscored that only this would be considered a certain "checkbox, a sign, a symbol" that the collective West countries "turned their sight away from an escalation and towards a political and diplomatic or other way to settle the situation."

"And towards settlement of the situation in general, because while arms shipments continue, there could be no settlement at all," Zakharova concluded.