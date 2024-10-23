Russia considers vulnerabilities of NATO weapons in building new arms — defense chief

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. Russia has identified vulnerabilities of trophy NATO weapons to incorporate them in designing new arms, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We have identified vulnerabilities and take these considerations into account in building new weaponry," Russia’s defense chief said following a joint Russian-Belarusian defense ministry board meeting in Minsk.

According to Belousov, today’s session affirmed the continuity of efforts between Moscow and Minsk to establish a common defense space and ensure the military security of the Union State.