KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has suffered 26,000 irretrievable and sanitary losses in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on the results of the BRICS Summit on Thursday.

"As far as we know, the [Ukrainian] parliament again voiced not a peace proposal but some new plan, a 'victory plan.' Well, as for the victory, the [Kiev regime’s] losses amounted to some 16,000 troops in attempts to carry out the so-called counteroffensive operations last year. These are sanitary and irretrievable [losses]. Over the past month and slightly more, as far as I remember, these losses in the Kursk area - also sanitary and irretrievable - already amounted to 26,000, including equipment losses," the Russian leader said.

During its counteroffensive last year, the Ukrainian army lost about 18,000 items of military equipment, Putin said.

"Now this figure is larger by about a thousand. It is true that it [the Ukrainian army] has lost fewer tanks, almost one hundred less. However, it seems to me that they [Ukrainian troops] have simply employed them less because their number has decreased in the Ukrainian army. But it would be better to sit down to a negotiating table and hold these negotiations, proceeding from realities and the situation on the ground than to cite these figures," the head of state stressed.