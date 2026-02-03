MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice said it had released all the documents from the files of financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Nikolay Novik, an expert at the Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy at the Higher School of Economics, said in a column he contributed to TASS that the release marks the end of covering up for global elites, as the era of "backstage immunity" can be considered over.

TASS has compiled the key reaction of the world community to the release.

Child trafficking in Ukraine and Poland

- Vladimir Zelensky is mentioned in connection with the trafficking of women and children from Ukraine, with the relevant documents reviewed by TASS.

- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the launch of an investigation into the "Polish trace" in the Epstein case. He highlighted that the files contain messages from accomplices of a businessman from Krakow about "Polish women or girls ready to be sent."

Accusations against top US officials

- Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee as part of the Epstein investigation, The New York Times reported.

- US President Donald Trump categorically rejected claims that he had visited Epstein Island.

- Trump said he may sue the Epstein family and American publicist Michael Wolff for conspiring against him.

- Trump believes that Epstein tried to prevent him from winning the election during the 2016 campaign.

European royals mentioned

- Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and other officials whose names are mentioned in Epstein files should comment on their being included in the list, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, according to the newspaper VG.

- The Norwegian crown princess is mentioned in the Epstein files more than 1,000 times.

- Later, more than 83% of the Norwegian parliament members supported the preservation of the monarchy, Reuters news agency reported.

- However, almost half of Norwegians oppose the crown princess becoming queen, according to a survey conducted by Verian on Monday for TV2.

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the brother of King Charles III, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, should testify before the US Congress on the Epstein case.

- The Sarah's Trust charity, founded by former wife of British Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, is closing after the release of new information about her close friendship with Epstein.

Macron

- Epstein’s correspondence contains repeated references to French President Emmanuel Macron, including his business meetings with Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a TASS correspondent confirmed.

- The letters say that Macron wants to "lead Europe, and maybe the whole world."

- Leader of France’s The Patriots party Florian Philippot called Macron's contacts with Epstein a threat to France's national security.

About the Epstein dossier

- On January 30, 2026, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images from Epstein's dossier.

- Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019.

- The prosecutor's office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his home in Manhattan by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old.

- Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries, major entrepreneurs and show business stars.

- The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.