French presidential diplomatic advisor visited Moscow on February 3 - L’Express

PARIS, February 4. /TASS/. Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, was in Moscow on February 3 to meet with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, L’Express magazine reported, citing a source.

The Elysee Palace has not yet responded to TASS' request to confirm the report about a potential meeting between Bonne and Ushakov.

Earlier, Macron said that he intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. In December 2025, following the EU summit in Brussels, the French leader said that it was time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. In his opinion, the current format of negotiations on Ukraine, in which US representatives discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without the Europeans, "is not optimal."

On February 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and France are indeed interacting at the working level but that these contacts have no noteworthy substance.