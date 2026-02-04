Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,390 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,390 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 280 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 190 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 350 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 340 troops, a tank and 13 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and a Western-made artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gremyachka, Mogritsa, Miropolye, Novaya Sech and Korchakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Okhrimovka and Zybino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 280 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, three artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Gorokhovatka, Kovsharovka, Staroverovka, Nechvolodovka and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including one Western-made weapon, a counterbattery radar station and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Privolye, Kramatorsk, Roskoshnoye, Artyoma and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a counterbattery radar station and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Novoaleksandrovka, Kutuzovka and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Pershotravensk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye and Prishib in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rybalskoye, Zelyonoye, Barvinovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, a tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Western-made artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 65 personnel, eight motor vehicles and a Western-made field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck fuel and energy infrastructure used to support Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used to support Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 139 Ukrainian UAVs, 22 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 139 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 22 HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, 22 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 139 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,215 unmanned aerial vehicles, 649 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,484 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,658 multiple rocket launchers, 33,050 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.