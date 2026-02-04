Xi calls Putin friend, says ready for dialogue

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as a good friend, and he is ready to move the dialogue between the two forward.

"Dear Mr. president, my long-time and dear friend. I am very glad to meet with you at the beginning of the new year in a videoconference format," Xi said during a videoconference between the two heads of state broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Today, China celebrates Lichun, or the beginning of spring, a day that "opens a cycle of 24 sunny seasons, embodying beginnings and hope," Xi said.

"This is an enjoyable and very symbolic day, and I am pleased to have an in-depth conversation with you to work out a new ambitious plan for the development of bilateral relations," he said.

Xi noted that the other day, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu visited China "to align positions" and discuss important international and regional issues with head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the eve of the videoconference.

"I am ready to exchange views with you on major strategic issues," he added.