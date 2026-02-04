Adyutant universal target training system is service-ready in Russia — manufacturer

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Adyutant universal target training system, developed by the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol (part of the Almaz-Antey Group), is now ready for service, Kupol CEO Fanil Ziyatdinov said.

"New Kupol products, such as the Adyutant universal target training system, have also entered service. For now, its main customers are air defense system developers - they need training targets," Ziyatdinov said in an interview with National Defense magazine. He noted that while developing the Adyutant facility, the company had developed significant expertise in unmanned technologies. There is potential for promising projects, including for various economic sectors.

The Adyutant, developed by the Kupol Plant, is considered the most advanced target training system for air defense crews. The system’s unique feature is that all the necessary operational components and reusable targets simulating modern air attack weapons, including cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones, are mounted on a single chassis. Thanks to the system's open architecture, a home-made UAV simulator was created. Work is also underway to develop a high-subsonic target.

The system is capable of launching up to six target simulators simultaneously, controlled from a single command post. This makes it possible to create a complex, combined air situation and simulate a massive air strike.