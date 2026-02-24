Enemy unable to inflict strategic defeat on Russia resorts to terrorism — Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The enemy has failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield it had hoped for, and therefore it has resorted to terror tactics, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at a meeting of the FSB board.

"They failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield. The enemy is relying on individual and mass terror," he noted. "This includes shelling cities, sabotaging infrastructure, and assassination attempts on government and military officials."

"The fight against terrorism must be intensified," Putin told the service's staff. "The dynamics of key indicators in the anti-terrorism sphere are clear and dictated by the current situation in the field.".