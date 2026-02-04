Russia expects Turkey will speak against attempts to meddle in energy cooperation

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Ankara will speak against attempts to interfere in energy cooperation between the two countries, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in connection with the earlier statement of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The Russian diplomat drew attention to Barrot’s words concerning the discussion of efforts with Turkey on lowering Russian revenues from energy exports and opposing its "unlawful" oil supplies.

"We expect that Turkish partners, comprehending the advantage of time-tested partner relations with our country, will clearly and unambiguously speak against such attempts of meddling from the outside and give an appropriate public assessment to such illegitimate actions," Zakharova said.

Campaigners against the efficient Russian-Turkish economic cooperation continue their attempts to limit opportunities of the bilateral trade between the countries, the spokeswoman said. "This is exactly how we treat the statement of the top French diplomat," she noted. "We assume that the multi-aspect Russian-Turkish interaction in the trade and economic sphere is mutually beneficial and makes a significant contribution in particular to support of energy security of Turkey and European consumers of Russian energy resources," the diplomat added.