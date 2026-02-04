Kremlin plans no statements today following Abu Dhabi meeting

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not plan to issue any statements today on the results of the consultations in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no need to wait for any statements. We do not plan to issue any," he said in response to a question about when to expect statements from the Kremlin on the meeting's progress.

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The second round of talks in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The consultations will be held in a trilateral format with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine. According to a TASS source, today's talks have already begun and are being held in various formats.