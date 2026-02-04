Security guarantees being floated for Ukraine preclude peace deal — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. If Ukraine stands firm on the security guarantees being floated in the media to Russia in Abu Dhabi, the talks will go nowhere, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I do not know what will be offered to our delegation in Abu Dhabi. I discussed with them yesterday the security guarantees that [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte spoke about yesterday in parliament in Kiev. If this is what the Ukrainians came to Abu Dhabi with, then this is another confirmation that Zelensky does not want peace," he said in an interview with RT.

On Tuesday, Mark Rutte said that the army of the "coalition of the willing" will appear in Ukraine on land, at sea and in the air immediately after conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. He added that other NATO members will help in a different way.