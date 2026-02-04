Euroclear to transfer 3.3 bln euros of revenues from Russian assets to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, February 4. /TASS/. Euroclear will transfer to Ukraine 3.3 bln euros for 2025 out of 5 bln euros of revenues from reinvesting illegally frozen Russian sovereign assets, the Belgium-based depository said in its report.

The first tranche of 1.6 bln euros was remitted last July and the remaining amount will be transferred in early 2026, Euroclear said.

Kiev is not receiving the entire volume of revenues earned by Euroclear from reinvesting illegally frozen assets. The Belgium government collects 30% from them to the country’s budget as the windfall tax.