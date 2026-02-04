Putin dismisses his special envoy on environmental protection, ecology, and transport

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has dismissed Sergey Ivanov from his position as special presidential envoy on environmental protection, ecology, and transport.

"[I hereby decree] to dismiss Sergey Borisovich Ivanov from his position as Russian special presidential envoy on environmental protection, ecology, and transport," said the document signed by Putin on February 4.

Ivanov, who turned 73 on January 31, had held this position since August 2016. Previously, he was head of the Russian presidential administration. Earlier in his career, he served as first deputy prime minister, defense minister, and Russian Security Council secretary. Ivanov is also a permanent member of the Russian Security Council.