Over 10,000 weapons enter into service with Russian Army in January — defense chief

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Around 2 million munitions and more than 10,000 weapons entered into service with Russian troops last month, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a meeting.

"In January, over 10,000 weapons and around 2 million munitions entered service already," he said.

In the whole of 2026, more than 310,000 pieces of equipment and some 21 million munitions will be delivered to the Russian Army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, following the meeting chaired by Belousov.

"There are plans to deliver more than 310,000 pieces of military equipment and around 21 million munitions to the Army later this year," the ministry revealed.