MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's regime and its militants have eclipsed their ideological idols from the Third Reich in brutality and violence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also told a news conference that excerpts from the Epstein files show how Western elite treats children and who really stands behind the Kiev regime.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

On the policy of the Kiev regime

Zelensky's regime and its militants have long surpassed their ideological idols from the Third Reich in brutality and violence.

It is significant that the Ukrainian neo-Nazis are shooting at civilians on the same lands that once fell under the yoke of the "Nazi occupiers possessed by the brown plague and who were heroically liberated from them by those whose descendants today live within the borders of the former Ukrainian Soviet Republic, to whom monuments are being demolished and whose feat, carved on the monument, has now been desecrated with a rusty hammer.

"You will also shudder at what those who are already ready to sell everything in Ukraine: father and mother, grandfather, great-grandfather, brothers, sisters - all of them are doing with their memory. The most important thing is that it is completely unclear why. Yes, probably not for money, but simply because he swore an oath to this process of dehumanization."

The "pocket structure of neo-Bandera to alter history" in Ukraine continues to carry out "monstrous, vile and disgusting" actions to mutilate monuments to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and rename organizations bearing the names of Russian and Soviet figures as part of the "decolonization of Ukraine."

The Kiev regime is engaged in "a most real linguistic genocide" as it persecutes Russian-speaking people.

The energy crisis in Ukraine is a consequence of government corruption: "For the Zelensky regime, it is more important to fill their pockets, and they simply don't give a damn about the needs of the common man."

On Epstein files

The Epstein files show who is backing the Kiev regime: "They are behind the Kiev regime. They give the Kiev regime huge funds to kill children and civilians. Now we know for sure, we see video and photographic materials."

The Epstein files clearly demonstrate "how the Western elite treats children," including their own.

On the New START Treaty

The Foreign Ministry will publish a detailed report "soon" on the future fate of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty: "It will happen today."

The report "will answer the most common questions about this."

On NATO intervention in Ukraine

NATO is planning an undisguised military intervention in Ukraine: "All this, of course, is an undisguised plan for a foreign military intervention. That's what you should call it."

The deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is "categorically unacceptable" for Russia.

The troops of Western countries in Ukraine will be considered "a legitimate military target."

On shipping

Russia will respond to threats arising from Estonia's new legislation on maritime navigation: "Our country will respond in proportion to the risks and threats posed by Estonia."

On illegal auctions

The sale of assets confiscated from Russians in Ukraine through auctions is outright robbery "with all the aggravating circumstances": "I am sure that Russian law enforcement agencies will give this crime their due attention."

Statements that the funds raised at the auctions will allegedly be used to restore the infrastructure, the economy and support the people are ridiculous: "It's really very funny, considering that we see where the funds received by the Kiev regime really go."

Energy cooperation

Moscow expects Ankara to speak out "clearly and unambiguously" against attempts to hinder energy cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

India's purchase of hydrocarbons from Russia is beneficial to both nations: "We have no reason to believe that our Indian friends have reconsidered their approach."

The situation around Iran

Russia expects that during the February 6 talks between Iran and the United States, the parties will be able to take steps that "will avoid further escalation."

Pressure on Iran from the United States could increase tensions in the Middle East, and this must be avoided.

On relations with other countries

Progress in relations with Finland is impossible "without fundamental changes in the Russophobic foreign policy and international priorities" of its authorities.

"Russia has never refused an honest dialogue with any states, including those run by the unfriendly governments."

Russia continues to closely monitor the situation in Japan, which continues its policy of remilitarization: "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and reserve the right to take necessary measures to prevent damage to Russian interests and security in the Asia-Pacific region."

On the terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams

Russia will continue to "persistently seek" the truth about the sabotage on the Nord Streams.

"The perpetrators must be punished. Of course, this also applies to the possible involvement of Ukrainian citizens, no matter what role the organizers assign them.".