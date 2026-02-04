Russia determined to continue developing comprehensive cooperation with Cuba — MFA

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow firmly rejects and condemns the suffocating pressure and illegitimate sanctions against Havana and is determined to consistently develop the Russian-Cuban cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and to strengthen international stability, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

During a briefing, she said Washington has been applying maximum pressure on Cuba for decades in an effort to strangle its economy. "Russia’s position on this issue remains unchanged," Zakharova stressed. "Unilateral sanctions against sovereign and independent states, imposed in circumvention of the UN and its charter and other norms of international law, are totally unacceptable," she added.

"We strongly condemn the illegitimate restrictive measures against Havana and the pressure exerted on the Cuban leadership and citizens," Zakharova said. "We are convinced that, despite the obstacles to its development imposed from outside, Cuba will continue to maintain effective foreign economic ties," she added.

"The Russian side cannot accept attempts to create obstacles to international cooperation, especially with a country facing a difficult socio-economic situation largely caused by the US trade, economic, and financial blockade that has lasted for almost 70 years," Zakharova said. "We are firmly committed to consistently developing comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and to strengthening international security and stability," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.