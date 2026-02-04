{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Despite problems, New START fulfilled its functions — MFA

New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty initially contributed to discouraging the strategic arms race, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the document’s expiration

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Despite obvious problems, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) fulfilled its main functions and initially contributed to discouraging the strategic arms race, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the document’s expiration.

"Despite some obvious problematic moments, basically the New START Treaty used to fulfill its key functions. The conclusion of the treaty and the years of its initially successful implementation helped to discourage the strategic arms race, allowing for significant reductions in the parties' arsenals," the statement said. "At the same time, due to the restrictions applied in this area a sufficient level of predictability was ensured on a long-term basis," the ministry noted.

"While the destructive steps taken by the United States made counterproductive for the Russian Federation to fully implement the New START Treaty at the final stage of its existence, our country was well aware that the core of the Treaty continued to play a positive role in reducing the risks of further undermining strategic stability," the statement said. "That is why, in parallel to suspending this agreement, the Russian Federation announced the intention to voluntarily maintain its commitment to the central quantitative limits on weapons regulated by the New START until the end of the treaty's life cycle in February 2026. At that time, the United States followed suit, announcing its readiness to act in a similar manner," the ministry pointed out.

Russian diplomats added that on September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the parties to the New START Treaty voluntarily commit to observing the agreement’s limitations for at least one year after its expiration.

Unacceptable actions by US

According to the ministry's statement, February 5, 2026 marks the end of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty's life cycle. The treaty was signed by the parties on April 8, 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. It was extended for a five-year period in February 2021 based on the agreement's one-time option.

In February 2023, Moscow suspended its participation in the treaty due to the unsatisfactory state of affairs with the implementation of certain aspects of the treaty, as well as in view of the absolutely unacceptable actions of the US contrary to the fundamental principles and understandings of the agreement, as set out in its preamble. "It was a forced measure and an inevitable response of the Russian side to the extremely hostile policy of the [Joe] Biden administration which resulted in the fundamental change in the security situation, as well as to a number of illegitimate steps taken by Washington in the context of specific provisions of the New START Treaty, which together constituted a material breach incompatible with the treaty being further implemented in a full-fledged manner," the ministry noted.

Negative factors

Among the key negative factors, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to "the destabilizing actions of the United States in the field of missile defense, contrary to the inseparable interrelationship between strategic offensive and strategic defensive arms enshrined in the New START Treaty."

"This contradicted the treaty's objectives in terms of maintaining the balance of powers, put significant pressure on its viability, and created grounds for Russia to take compensatory measures outside the scope of the New START Treaty in order to maintain strategic equilibrium," the statement said.

