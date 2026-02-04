US intends to work with Russia, China to reduce nuclear arsenals — Vance

NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. The United States will work with Russia, China, and other countries to reduce the amount of nuclear weapons in the world, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly.

"We're going to work with China and Russia and any country, whether they're friend or whether we're a little more competitive, to try to draw down the amount of nuclear weapons that exist in the world," Vance stated.

On September 22, 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year after it expires in February. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing on February 4 that Moscow has still not received a response from Washington to its proposal to extend the restrictions under the treaty.

The New START Treaty was signed in 2010. The agreement stipulates that seven years after its entry into force, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers, and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021.